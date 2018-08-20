1 읽는 중

The BTS’s ‘Fire’ Music Video Exceeded 400 Million Views!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The group BTS’s 'FIRE' music video has hit the 400 million views.

The very first Korean group who holds two 400 million MV views!

The BTS’s album Hwa Yang Yun Hwa–Young Forever's title track Fire music video has exceeded the 400 million views, which was marked on YouTube on 11th. As a result, BTS will have two 400 million views music videos for the first time in the Korean group.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

This is the sole views of the Fire that is on the YouTube account ‘1theK’ after the music video released in May 2016. The total number of music video views from 1theK account and the official account of the BTS’s BigHit Entertainment is more than 414.3 million views.

The Fire music video got loved by all around the world not only the BTS's dynamic and powerful performances but also their unique and sharp group dance with the dancers.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The BTS’ has the music video that broke the 400 million views in June, which is DNA, and total three music videos of 300 million views that are DOPE, Blood sweat & tears, and the remix of MIC Drop. Also, 4 music videos that broke 200 million views which are Not Today, Save ME, Boy in Luv and Fake Love.

In addition, four music videos including Spring Day, Danger, I NEED U, and War of Hormone have exceeded 100 million views.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

