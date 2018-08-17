1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Reason Koreans Say “Whoa” by Hearing "Jenny Was Born in Cheongdam-dong"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BLACKPINK Facebook

Photo from BLACKPINK Facebook

Often Koreans think of BLACKPINK JENNIE as Korean-American because of her atmosphere. It is true that JENNIE has spent five to six years in New Zealand for studying.

That's why she looks so luxurious!

However, JENNIE was born in Seoul, Korea and grew up in Korea for 18 years. 'JENNIE' is not an English name but a pure Korean name.

According to records posted on the Internet, JENNIE was have been known to be born in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. Cheongdam-dong is located in Gangnam-gu, which became famous because of PSY’s 'Gangnam style', and is the representative rich village in Korea.

There are luxury shops, luxury restaurants, beauty salons, and huge department stores that sell high-end goods. In addition, Cheongdam-dong is the place where has high enthusiasm for education, and the highest house price in Korea. The meaning of born in Cheongdam-dong is accepted as the person was born in a wealthy family.

When the story of JENNIE, that people thought she was Korean-American but born in Cheongdam-dong shared in the online community, Koreans responded that they envy her and said, "Woah".

Also, JENNIE got the nickname of "human Chanel" and "human Gucci" and there was a reaction that JENNIE's atmosphere did not just come out. JENNIE's family is not yet known in detail.

What are the other BLACKPINK member’s nationalities? As is well known, Lisa is a pure foreigner from Thailand. JISOO is pure native Korean. She is from Sanbon in Gyeonggi-do. New Zealand-born Rosé was known as having both New Zealand and Korea dual nationality. She grew up in Australia until she came to Korea at the age of 16.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT