BTS' ARMY Makes It to the Semifinals of Billboard's Fandom Battle

Billboard‘s annual Fan Army Face-Off is reaching the end. While the final four has been confirmed, all fandoms are out for the top place of this battle.

Can the ARMY defeat the Stylers?

Selena Gomez's Selenators and Super Junior's E.L.F are battling against each other, while Harry Styles' Stylers and BTS' ARMY are paired up for the semifinals.

Throughout Round 1~4, BTS' ARMY sequentially defeated Post Malone‘s POSTFANS, Shawn Mendes‘s Mendes Army, Zayn‘s ZQUAD, Ariana Grande‘s Arianators, and finally made it to the semifinals.

Other than ARMY and E.L.F who advanced to the semifinals, the 14 other K-POP fandoms who were included in the face-off from Round 1 were Blackpink’s BLINK, Red Velvet‘s ReVeluv, SHINee’s SHINee World, BIGBANG‘s V.I.P, TWICE’s Once, EXO‘s EXO-L, NCT’s NCTzen, Seventeen‘s Carat, GFriend’s Buddy, Wanna One’s Wannable, GOT7’s iGOT7, and Monsta X‘s Monbebe.

At the point of August 16's noon(Korean time), ARMY who've got 127,837 votes, is slightly ahead of the Stylers who are at 124,122 votes. Meanwhile, E.L.F has 98,264 votes, winning the Selenator's 97,672 votes. However, as there are about 6 days and 13 hours left to vote, the final result is hard to expect.

The semifinals of the Fan Army Face-Off end at 11:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 22. This means, in Manila, Philippines, they would end at 12:59 a.m. PHT on Thursday, Aug. 23, and in Jakarta, Indonesia, at 11:59 p.m. WIB on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Billboard's Fan Army Face-Off is an annual event, held to find out which fandom is the world's strongest. It is progressed in a tournament, in which matches continue until just one winner is left. The winner gets decided through the fandoms' votes.

You can cast your votes HERE to send your fan army to the top!

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

