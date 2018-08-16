1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' ARMY Makes It to the Semifinals of Billboard's Fandom Battle

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Billboard.

Photo from Billboard.

Billboard‘s annual Fan Army Face-Off is reaching the end. While the final four has been confirmed, all fandoms are out for the top place of this battle.

Can the ARMY defeat the Stylers?

Selena Gomez's Selenators and Super Junior's E.L.F are battling against each other, while Harry Styles' Stylers and BTS' ARMY are paired up for the semifinals.

Photo from Billboard.

Photo from Billboard.

Throughout Round 1~4, BTS' ARMY sequentially defeated Post Malone‘s POSTFANS, Shawn Mendes‘s Mendes Army, Zayn‘s ZQUAD, Ariana Grande‘s Arianators, and finally made it to the semifinals.

Photo from Billboard.

Photo from Billboard.

Other than ARMY and E.L.F who advanced to the semifinals, the 14 other K-POP fandoms who were included in the face-off from Round 1 were Blackpink’s BLINK, Red Velvet‘s ReVeluv, SHINee’s SHINee World, BIGBANG‘s V.I.P, TWICE’s Once, EXO‘s EXO-L, NCT’s NCTzen, Seventeen‘s Carat, GFriend’s Buddy, Wanna One’s Wannable, GOT7’s iGOT7, and Monsta X‘s Monbebe.

At the point of August 16's noon(Korean time), ARMY who've got 127,837 votes, is slightly ahead of the Stylers who are at 124,122 votes. Meanwhile, E.L.F has 98,264 votes, winning the Selenator's 97,672 votes. However, as there are about 6 days and 13 hours left to vote, the final result is hard to expect.

The semifinals of the Fan Army Face-Off end at 11:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 22. This means, in Manila, Philippines, they would end at 12:59 a.m. PHT on Thursday, Aug. 23, and in Jakarta, Indonesia, at 11:59 p.m. WIB on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Billboard's Fan Army Face-Off is an annual event, held to find out which fandom is the world's strongest. It is progressed in a tournament, in which matches continue until just one winner is left. The winner gets decided through the fandoms' votes.

You can cast your votes HERE to send your fan army to the top!

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT