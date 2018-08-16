1 읽는 중

Who Is the Most Popular BTS Member For The U.S Teenage ARMYs?

Photo from Bighit Entertainment

Which BTS member do American teenagers like the most? U.S Magazine J-14 recently surveyed U.S teenagers of their favorite member in the BTS.

Fiddlesticks! JIMIN you are my number one!

As the result of the survey, V received the most votes. 26 percent of respondents said they liked V the most. One of the ARMYs said, "V is my all-time favorite member of BTS! He's so talented, and his song Stigma is perfection".

Photo from BTS Twitter

The second place was J-Hope. He got 22% of the vote and slightly took the second place. One teenager ARMY said, "J-Hope inspired me to become a dancer. I hope to be as good as him one day!"

Followed by the JUNGKOOK took third place with 15%, and SUGA received 13%, JIN 11%, RM 8% and JIMIN 5%.

BTS fans wait outside the red carpet before the start of the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One member of Voomvoom disappointed with the result and said, "It's ridiculous, JIMIN is my favorite". JIMIN gains huge popularity in Korea. The group BTS is famous for not having unpopular members because each member has so many attractions. Preferences may slightly vary by country and age, you know that.

Photo from online community (J-14&#39;s survey)

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

