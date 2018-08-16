Irene, "BLACKPINK Jennie Is in the Related Searches... Jennie Said 'Unnie' and Talked to Me First"

The group Red Velvet’ Irene showed off the close acquaintance with the group BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

In the JTBC program Idol Room broadcasted on the 14th, Red Velvet adverted as a guest and showed off their exhilarating volubility.

On that day, Irene heard that when Irene is searched on the portal site, a related search word comes up with the black pink Jennie". About this, Irene said, "I became familiar with Jennie because we used to go to the same hair shop. I usually have inhibitions about people but Jennie came to me first and said “Unnie!” then we became closer”.

Irene got a question that how often do they meet together, and Irene said, “We don’t meet often, but when we meet, we eat together“.

Also, Irene mentioned an episode with Jennie. Irene said, “I was having a birthday party with my fans and I got a video call from Jennie. Then, Jennie said, “I am also one of the Luvies(Red Velvet's fandom)!”

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim


