사회

BTS beat Justine Bieber and Topped U.S Billboard 'Social 50' for the Longest

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

The BTS made great achievement by spotting on the top of 'Social 50' chart for 57 consecutive weeks.

BTS proved their world class

According to the latest chart announced by Billboard on August 14(local time), BTS ranked on the first in "Social 50".

Hereby, since the BTS topped “Social 50” charts for the 57 consecutive weeks, they renewed Justin Bieber's record, "Social 50" charts for the 56th consecutive week. The BTS ranked on the first place in the Billboard chart since July 29, 2017, and made the record of the longest topped singer.

Also, their regular 3rd album LOVE YOURSELF 'Tear' got 77th place on 'Billboard 200'. This is the 12 weeks consecutive record since they entered on the first place in May 1.

The BTS will release the repackage album LOVE YOURSELF 'Answer' on upcoming August 24th.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

