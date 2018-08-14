PHOTOS: Top 3 Female Idols Whose Beauties Explode with Ponytail Hairstyle

There are some idols whose beauties particularly stand out when they tie their hair high up in a pony tail. Of course there would be many idols like this, to choose the top three, they would definitely be IU, Irene, and Seolhyun.

Think of any other idol who look great with a ponytail?

These three are common in that they are the most representative girl idols of Korea who have slender body lines. They all flawlessly pull off ponytail hairstyle, but the vibe they give off vary from one another; they look either pure, cute, or sexy.

1. IU

IU's ponytail completes a refreshing image for sure. Normally, IU sets an extraordinarily delicate mood with long, straight hair, or a bobbed hairstyle. But as soon as she tightens up her hair in a ponytail, she looks just like an innocent, bubbly, twenty-year-old college student.

2. Irene

Well, if the male 'face genius' is Cha Eunwoo, the female 'face genius' is Red Velvet's Irene. She looks impeccably beautiful in any circumstances, but the true value of her beauty gets revealed when she does a ponytail. With a neatly tied back hairstyle, she exhibits a perfect example of what beauty really is.

3. Seolhyun

Unlike the other two, AOA Seolhyun looks sexy in a ponytail. It's probably because she has the most toned and healthy-looking appearance out of the three girls. When Seolhyun reveals her neckline, binding her hair back in one, her sexiness goes up to another level.

Take your time to appreciate more pictures of them!

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

