1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Slump Comes Every Time I Work" But SUGA Says It's Okay

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BTS SUGA gets slump every time he does album works. How SUGA overcomes the slump? Three years ago, SUGA immediately answered to the question, “Usually people get slumps when they go to work, how about BTS?” during the KBS FM radio program ‘Gayogwangjang’.

SUGA, this is the reason you were able to stay on top

SUGA said, “In the case of me, slump comes every time when I work on an album”.

How would it be hard if a slump comes every time when you work? However, SUGA thinks positive about the slumps.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

SUGA made people surprise by saying, “People think slump is a difficult process but I personally think it is a good opportunity for people to develop themselves. I think it is good to be able to look back on myself and develop something more”.

The time SUGA said about how he think of slump was on May 2015, when BTS represented ‘Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa Pt.1’ to the world. The BTS made their own colors and got recognition from the people since they got debut in 2013. That year, BTS won the Golden Disk’s album part main prize.

Meanwhile, on the same day SUGA had radio broadcasting, he got a questions about the members’ group chat. Then, SUGA exposed, “JUNGKOOK sends ridiculous videos every day” and gave plenty of laughs to the radio listeners.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT