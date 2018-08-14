"Slump Comes Every Time I Work" But SUGA Says It's Okay

BTS SUGA gets slump every time he does album works. How SUGA overcomes the slump? Three years ago, SUGA immediately answered to the question, “Usually people get slumps when they go to work, how about BTS?” during the KBS FM radio program ‘Gayogwangjang’.

SUGA, this is the reason you were able to stay on top

SUGA said, “In the case of me, slump comes every time when I work on an album”.

How would it be hard if a slump comes every time when you work? However, SUGA thinks positive about the slumps.

SUGA made people surprise by saying, “People think slump is a difficult process but I personally think it is a good opportunity for people to develop themselves. I think it is good to be able to look back on myself and develop something more”.

The time SUGA said about how he think of slump was on May 2015, when BTS represented ‘Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa Pt.1’ to the world. The BTS made their own colors and got recognition from the people since they got debut in 2013. That year, BTS won the Golden Disk’s album part main prize.

Meanwhile, on the same day SUGA had radio broadcasting, he got a questions about the members’ group chat. Then, SUGA exposed, “JUNGKOOK sends ridiculous videos every day” and gave plenty of laughs to the radio listeners.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

