Interpretation of Epiphany Music Video, The Reason Members Appeared to Solitary JIN

The Epiphany, a comeback trailer of ‘LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER’ by the BTS contains member JIN’s worldview. Let’s analyze the message that JIN wanted to say through the music video.

After Fake Love ended, JIN looked back of his love and life. Through the lyrics, JIN says, “It is so strange that I obviously loved you so much. I wanted to live for you and set everything for you. But, the more I do that, the more I can’t handle a storm in my heart”. At this time, in the Jin’s room, there is a Jin who is going to see her and another Jin who is suffering alone in the room.

In the scene that JIN recalls past love, Kara flower appears. Kara flower is used to use mainly for the weddings and funerals. The fruition of love or death. In the meantime, JIN looked back into the past time by spending time with regrets and blames of himself. However, JIN eventually realizes and says “I’m the one I should love in the world”.

JIN Changes his clothes and leaves the room again. He walks though the rain of frustration and passes through the tunnel of enlightenment. Then, the rain goes upside down and the time returns back.

JIN goes back to the past and overcomes the moment that he frustrated due to failing love. It was because he closed the curtain that he used to open when he started love. Then, he goes his way with notebook.

In this scene, JIN says “The end of the journey to find myself comes all over again. Eventually, all I have to find is the map of soul that is the beginning and the milestone of everything. From now on, I am trying to find the thing that everyone has but not anyone can find”

Then, the ocean appears and the members come to the Jin who was alone and the trailer ends.

This music video is linked to the past episodes such as ‘Highlight Reel’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa’. In the ‘Highlight Reel’, after JIN picks up a woman’s red notebook, and started false love which he did whatever the woman wants. Also in another episodes such as ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa’, the moment JIN having conflicts with members appears.

In the last scene, what was the meaning of the beach where members went together and members came to solitary JIN? It seems that JIN who had been frustrated and wandered due to the failure of love and conflicts with the members finally came back to his place after finds enlightenment that he should love himself.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

