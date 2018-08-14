1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Interpretation of Epiphany Music Video, The Reason Members Appeared to Solitary JIN

중앙일보

입력

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

The Epiphany, a comeback trailer of ‘LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER’ by the BTS contains member JIN’s worldview. Let’s analyze the message that JIN wanted to say through the music video.

Can't wait to see BTS's new music video!

After Fake Love ended, JIN looked back of his love and life. Through the lyrics, JIN says, “It is so strange that I obviously loved you so much. I wanted to live for you and set everything for you. But, the more I do that, the more I can’t handle a storm in my heart”. At this time, in the Jin’s room, there is a Jin who is going to see her and another Jin who is suffering alone in the room.

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

In the scene that JIN recalls past love, Kara flower appears. Kara flower is used to use mainly for the weddings and funerals. The fruition of love or death. In the meantime, JIN looked back into the past time by spending time with regrets and blames of himself. However, JIN eventually realizes and says “I’m the one I should love in the world”.

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

JIN Changes his clothes and leaves the room again. He walks though the rain of frustration and passes through the tunnel of enlightenment. Then, the rain goes upside down and the time returns back.

JIN goes back to the past and overcomes the moment that he frustrated due to failing love. It was because he closed the curtain that he used to open when he started love. Then, he goes his way with notebook.

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

In this scene, JIN says “The end of the journey to find myself comes all over again. Eventually, all I have to find is the map of soul that is the beginning and the milestone of everything. From now on, I am trying to find the thing that everyone has but not anyone can find”

Then, the ocean appears and the members come to the Jin who was alone and the trailer ends.

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

This music video is linked to the past episodes such as ‘Highlight Reel’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa’. In the ‘Highlight Reel’, after JIN picks up a woman’s red notebook, and started false love which he did whatever the woman wants. Also in another episodes such as ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa’, the moment JIN having conflicts with members appears.

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

Photo From BigHit Entertainment

In the last scene, what was the meaning of the beach where members went together and members came to solitary JIN? It seems that JIN who had been frustrated and wandered due to the failure of love and conflicts with the members finally came back to his place after finds enlightenment that he should love himself.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT