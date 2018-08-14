BTS's RM Sharing the Travel Photos with the Fans ... Captivated by Exotic Landscapes

Group BTS’s member RM has released the travel photos.

Let's sink into the RM's smile

On August 11, RM uploaded the photos with the caption, “Because it's hot… #RM” on the BTS's official Instagram.

In the photos, RM stood under the exotic landscapes, wearing the red shirt. Especially, RM was smiling brightly with the sunglasses on, which fascinated the fans.

Meanwhile, the BTS which RM is affiliated, will comeback with a ‘LOVE YOURSELF-ANSWER’ on upcoming 24.

By Bongbong andChaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

