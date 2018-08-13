1 읽는 중

CHA EUNWOO's Straightforward, Heart-Dropping Scenes in a Drama 'Gangnam Beauty'

Photo from online community

A "face genius" Cha Eun Woo is currently starring in JTBC's drama Gangnam Beauty as the university freshman named Do Gyung Seok. Gyung Seok and Mi Rae, the leading female role in the drama are high school colleagues but Mi Rae who suffered a lot with her ugly look had a plastic surgery prior to entering the university. Gyung Seok knows Mi Rae's appearance in the past that she wants to hide and assists her whenever she is placed in difficult circumstances.

"Are you an idiot?" 

Who's watching this right now?!!

On the day when the chemistry department students altogether had a semester opening party, a pretty freshman Hyun Soo A put Mi Rae on the spot by saying "I did not have a plastic surgery. Mi Rae is pretty like a doll. You did not have a plastic surgery right, Mi Rae?" And Mi Rae seemed embarrassed. Then, Kyung Seok came up and admonished Soo A "Is it fun?" With his cold attitude, Soo A quickly left the place and Mi Rae scolded Kyung Seok for his doing. To Mi Rae, Kyung Seok pity her by saying "Are you an idiot?"

"Her." 

During a spring festival, Kang Mi Rae accidentally sat in the festival blind date booth. When Kyung Seok found Mi Rae on the spot, he also joined the blind date and sat in front of Mi Rae. The matchmaker told people to talk for 10 minutes and point out the one they like. Then, Kyung Seok instantly asked, "Is it not possible to point out right now?" He pointed to Mi Rae saying "Her".

"Kang Mi Rae was cute" 

Hyun Soo A was asking Mi Rae's past to Kyung Seok. But, Kyung Seok already was aware of Soo A's intention that she wants to receive the public attention by putting Mi Rae on the spot. Kyung Seok described Mi Rae "She was cute", and Soo A seemed confused by his straightforwardness.

Extra) And here are some Kyung Seok + Mi Rae moments

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

