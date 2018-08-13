1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Lisa Brought a Huge Crowd to the Fan Signing Event Held in Indonesia and Thailand

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Moonshot Instagram

Photo from Moonshot Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Lisa could feel her hot popularity in Thailand and Indonesia.

Lisa you are freaking legit!

Photo from Moonshot Twitter

Photo from Moonshot Twitter

From August 9 to 12, as YG’s color cosmetic brand Moonshot’s model, Lisa has participated in fan signing and brand opening event in Thailand and Indonesia.

Photo from Moonshot Twitter

Photo from Moonshot Twitter

Moonshot’s global model Lisa brought a huge crowd from the first step of overseas promotion. While Lisa’s waiting time, before the event starts, BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ music video was played. At that time, a crowd of around 10,000 people was singing that song along.

Photo from Moonshot Instagram

Photo from Moonshot Instagram

On August 11 and 12, Lisa met fans at her fan signing event held by ‘Eve and Boy’ and ‘Central World’ and only 200 people were invited for the event. However, to see Lisa, who is called ‘Thailand Goddess’, more than 10,000 crowds came which excessed the number of invited people. Through the event, Lisa proved her tremendous popularity in Thailand.

Also on August 9 at Casablanca Mall, Lisa’s popularity was proved once more. The Moonshot will enter into Indonesia’s representative shopping mall ‘Grand Indonesia’, ’Casablanca’ and the largest online market 'Shopee'. To celebrate that, Moonshot held an event and invited 3,000 VIP customers to introduce the brand. At the event, which included various events including Lucky Draw, Lisa greeted and congratulated the brand with YG’s celeb bear KRUNK.

Photo from Lisa&#39;s Instagram

Photo from Lisa&#39;s Instagram

According to the Moonshot, “We are starting overseas expansion with K-POP’s representative BLACKPINK Lisa and will spur the expansion of local markets and grow up to a color cosmetic brand that represents K-Beauty. Also, we are pleased to be in the Southeast Asia cosmetics market which has infinite potential to grow up.

The BLACK PINK, which the group Lisa is affiliated celebrated the second anniversary of their debut on August 8. Since their debut, BLACKPINK has been setting up various new records and showing off their dignity as a K-POP representative girl group.

Photo from official Blackpink Instagram

Photo from official Blackpink Instagram

BLACKPINK held their first Arena tour in Japan on July 24 and will be on a Kyocera Dome stage for the first time as an overseas girl group on December 24 and meet the fans.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT