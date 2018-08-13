What BLACKPINK's JENNIE Did for a Fan Struggling from the Heat

Korea is currently fighting a war with the scorching heat.

If I was that fan, I would've melted down from her sweetness

And, although the heat wave also attacked the fan signing site of BLACKPINK, it couldn't stop Jennie and BLINKs from expressing their love for each other.

In a fan-taken video of BLACKPINK's fan signing event held on June 24, Jennie's sweet action of looking after a sweltering fan was caught.

Even when this fan was delighted to finally sit in front of Jennie, she couldn't help herself from fanning with her hand, due to the hot weather.

At first, it seemed like Jennie was too focused on signing to notice this. However, she was considerate enough to sense her fan's struggle and soon turned around a mini electric fan towards this fan.

After taking care of her fangirl so casually, Jennie smiled shyly, finished signing, and shared a friendly conversation with her.

Fans who saw this were impressed how her appearance and behavior could both be so beautiful. They commented, "I think I just fell in love with her. She just turned the mini fan around like it's nothing and went back to her work!", "Wow, I thought she'd be chic, but it was the opposite. She's so sweet to her fans!"

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

