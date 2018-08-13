1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What BLACKPINK's JENNIE Did for a Fan Struggling from the Heat

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Korea is currently fighting a war with the scorching heat.

If I was that fan, I would've melted down from her sweetness

And, although the heat wave also attacked the fan signing site of BLACKPINK, it couldn't stop Jennie and BLINKs from expressing their love for each other.

In a fan-taken video of BLACKPINK's fan signing event held on June 24, Jennie's sweet action of looking after a sweltering fan was caught.

Photo From Blink&#39;s Twitter

Photo From Blink&#39;s Twitter

Photo From Blink&#39;s Twitter

Photo From Blink&#39;s Twitter

Even when this fan was delighted to finally sit in front of Jennie, she couldn't help herself from fanning with her hand, due to the hot weather.

At first, it seemed like Jennie was too focused on signing to notice this. However, she was considerate enough to sense her fan's struggle and soon turned around a mini electric fan towards this fan.

After taking care of her fangirl so casually, Jennie smiled shyly, finished signing, and shared a friendly conversation with her.

Fans who saw this were impressed how her appearance and behavior could both be so beautiful. They commented, "I think I just fell in love with her. She just turned the mini fan around like it's nothing and went back to her work!", "Wow, I thought she'd be chic, but it was the opposite. She's so sweet to her fans!"

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT