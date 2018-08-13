1 읽는 중

"BTS Members All Had Plastic Surgery" American Music Video Director’s Tweet Evoked Controversy

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

The netizens who are expected the fans of BTS complained to the Joseph Kahn who made racist and controversial comments about BTS. The angry fans commented, “Withdraw the racist remarks” and “BTS didn’t get a plastic surgery!”

Joseph, mind your business!

Photo from Joseph Kahn&#39;s Tweeter

Photo from Joseph Kahn&#39;s Tweeter

As the BTS fans’ protest poured, Joseph Kahn uploaded a picture of the rock group and commented on the same day that sneers the fans which say, “You have it all wrong. I love BTS”.

Photo from Joseph Kahn&#39;s Tweeter

Photo from Joseph Kahn&#39;s Tweeter

Joseph Kahn’s Korean name was An Joong-Hee, and he was born in Busan in 1972. Later, he immigrated to the United States at the age of three.

Photo from Joseph Kahn&#39;s Tweeter

Photo from Joseph Kahn&#39;s Tweeter

Joseph Khan is the world famous film director who produced Eminem, Britney Spears, 50 cent, the Pussy Cat Dolls and other Pop star’s music video.

In 2004, he won the Best Short Form Music Video’s director award at the 46th Grammy Awards by directing Eminem’s “Without Me” music video. Also, he produced BoA’s first U.S full-length album ‘I Did It for Love’ music video.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

