EXO Gets Attacked with Laser Pens During Concert… Fans Are Outraged

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photos and videos showing that EXO has been attacked with laser pointers during their concert in Macau are spreading rapidly on social media. Both domestic and international EXO-Ls are outraged at this rude behavior of some audiences.

It could have seriously hurt their eyes

In these video clips and images of EXO's concert in Macau held on August 10, a white laser pointer following EXO members' bodies and faces can clearly be seen.

Upon seeing these, fans expressed their fury, saying, "Pointing laser pen at someone's eyes can be extremely dangerous. Who the hell did this?", "Someone attempted a 'laser terror' on EXO", "How could anyone not know even the basic respect for the artist?"

They also made the hashtag '#SM_Protect_Your_Singers' trending on Twitter, asking the agency to prevent attacks toward artists 'in advance', through methods such as inspecting audiences' belongings.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

