WATCH: GIRLS' GENERATION Members Flawlessly Copy RED VELVET's Point Dance On the Spot!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from RED VELVET Official Twitter Screenshot

While Red Velvet has consolidated their position as the 'summer queens' with Power Up, a video clip of Girls' Generation's members learning their junior group's point choreography is drawing attention.

This is why Girls' Generation is a legendary girl group!

Red Velvet's new song, Power Up, which was released on August 6, has achieved an 'all-kill', topping all major streaming charts including Melon, Genie, Mnet Music, Bugs Music, Olleh Music, Naver Music, and Soribada. It has even recorded No.1 on China's Xiami music chart for four consecutive days.

Along with this, the sight of Girls' Generation members learning Power Up's 'wavy dance' is also giving pleasure to many fans.

On August 7, on Red Velvet's official social media, a video of Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, and Yoona, learning the dance from Seulgi was uploaded. Seulgi is a girl group member with the talent of an ace, having excellent skills in dancing, expressions, and singing.

When this talented girl gave a demonstration of the new choreography, members of Girls' Generation directly copied the dance, only after a brief glance.

Taeyeon followed the dance right away, as soon as the music started playing. Hyoyeon, who belatedly joined, stuttered for a bit, but soon got used to the dance, and even adjusted the moves to her own style.

Next, Seulgi met Yoona for another dance lesson.

"Shall we learn our new song Power Up's choreography?", said Seulgi as she happily locked hands with Yoona. As Yoona responded in a puzzle, "Power what?", Seulgi answered, "Power Up!", pointing her hands upwards.

Seulgi went straight into dancing, saying, "Here we go, our point dance. Take a look." Yoona glanced at her, and the next moment, she copied the moves flawlessly, and in perfect synchronization with Seulgi.

As Seulgi exclaimed in awe, "Wow, unnie, you did so well. Unnie so daebak!", Yoona replied with a cute brag, "I'm Girls' Generation."

Seeing this adorable clip, fans cheered on Seulgi and Yoona's interaction, and at the same time, raved about Yoona's amazing talent and beauty.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

