Handsome Guys beside a Handsome Guy ♥ ‘BTS&PARK BO-GUM&COCA-COLA ‘Undisclosed Cuts

Coca-Cola’s summer campaign model, BTS and actor PARK BO-GUM’s unofficial photos have been unveiled.

You can see the handsome boys all at once!

For greeting the hot summer, Park BO-GUM and the BTS had a shooting at the outdoor pool and showed the moments they are enjoying a thrilling summer vacation with cool ice Coca-Cola.

In the revealed photos, they not only showed their individual's charms, but also boasted their ‘BF (best friends) chemi’ which could not be hidden.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com