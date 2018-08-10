1 읽는 중

OFFICIAL: TWICE's First Movie "TWICELAND" Will Feature Live Recording of the Group's World Tour Concerts

Photo from Youtube Sscreenshot

Photo from Youtube Sscreenshot

TWICE is meeting audiences with their first movie TWICELAND which is set to premiere at the end of this year.

It is set to premiere at the end of this year! Great news to ONCE who weren't able to attend their concerts!!

JYP Entertainment on August 10 through TWICE's official social media dropped a sneak peek of the movie TWICELAND by uncasing the teaser photo.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

TWICELAND is featuring the live recording of the group's world tour TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park, and is going to be unsealed later this year with CGV's SCREENX.

This movie was filmed with three-sided SCREENX , emboding the realism as if the audiences are watching the artists at the site.

Not only their performance but behind the scenes of world tour concerts in Singapore, Thailand, and Jakarta will be featured in the movie.

TWICE from May 18 to 20 for 3 days, held their second tour TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park in Seoul Olympic Stadium. They sold out entire 18,000 concert tickets and flaunted their "Asia's one top girl group" title.

On last month 9th, the group released their second special album Summer Night, and the title track Dance The Night Away ranked atop in music programs, achieving 8th straight Triple Crown.

You can meet TWICELAND at the end of this year in CGV SCREENX Theatres.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

