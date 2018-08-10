[Official] BTS Selected as the Youngest Culture Commendation Candidates

Group BTS have been selected as the candidates of Culture Commendation. They are the youngest ever.

The BTS has pulled up the status of K-POP!

According to the Ministry of Culture, BTS listed their name on the list of candidates for 2018 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards on July 31.

The BTS who has been debuted for 5 years has listed their name alongside with the people who worked for over 50 years of average. BTS is the youngest ever in the history.

Those who got listed on the candidates of the Cultural Medal were KIM MIN-KI, who is the representative of theater Hakchon, singer (Feu) JO DONG-JIN, actor LEE SOON-JAE, KIM YOUNG-OK, KIM YEONG-CHEOL, LIM HA-RYONG, voice actor LEE GEUN-UG, CEO of Cube Entertainment SHIN DAE-NAM, KIM IN-BAE from Korean Radio & TV Writers Association, KIM JUNG-TAEK a expert member of Korea Popular Musician Association including the BTS, .

The Ministry of Culture has evaluated about BTS’s accomplishments and said, “BTS has contributed for the expansion of Korean Wave (Hallyu) by achieving recognition not only from Domestic activities, but also overseas music market including Japan and United States. Also, the members are the singer song writers since most members have abilities to write and compose the songs”.

The BTS received a minister’s commendation from the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards in 2016. Since then, BTS again listed their name on the list of commendation of minister in 2 years and have proved their growth by winning the Billboard Music Awards’ Top Social Artist section for the two consecutive times, and Billboard Hot 100 TOP 10.

Besides, singer SIM SOO-BONG, LEE SUN-HEE, YOON SANG, actor CHEON HO-JIN, KIM NAM-JOO, KIM HEE-SUN, entertainer YOO JAE-SUK, voice actress LEE KYUNG-JA, SONG DO-SOON, and etc., have listed their name on the list of candidates of commendation of president,. Also, singer CHOI-JINHEE, KANG SAN-AE, BAEK JI-YOUNG, actor LEE BO-YOUNG, SON YE-JIN, LEE SUN-KYUN, (Feu) KIM JOO-HYUK, entertainer SONG EUN-HEE, KIM SOOK, JUN HYUN-MOO, and representative of YMC Entertainment CHO YOO-MYUNG have listed their name on the list of candidates of Prime Minister Citation.

By BongBong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

