BTS JIN Sings in "Epiphany" Comeback Trailer Ahead Of 'LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER' Album

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS Jin was the lead role in the comeback trailer and the Intro of LOVE YOURSELF ‘結 Answer', the last series of a big LOVE YOURSELF run.

"I'm the one I should love… It isn't perfect, but it still is beautiful"

BigHit Entertainment on August 10 dropped a comeback trailer of Epiphany from the repackage album LOVE YOURSELF ‘結 Answer’ through Youtube V LIVE, BTS channel, and diverse social network sites.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The comeback trailer begins off with Jin sitting alone in a black-and-white colored shot. While Jin on the sofa seems stunned, the song begins.

"Revealing my true self under the smiling mask
I'm the one I should love in this world
Shining me, a precious soul of mine
I finally realize, so I love me
It isn't perfect, but it still is beautiful 

I want to love in this world
Shining me, a precious soul of mine
I finally realize, so I love me
It isn't perfect, but it still is beautiful
I'm the one I should love" 

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Jin vacantly stands in the midst of rain. While he sings over Epiphany's pop-rock melody showcasing his sentimental vocal color, the trailer ends with words crawling on the screen, reflecting a personal journey "The end of the journey in finding myself, it always brought me back to the place I left. After all, what I needed to look for was the map of the soul, the beginning of everything and the signpost. From now on, I am trying to discover this thing everyone has, but not anyone can find."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In the final seconds of the video, Jin appears standing at a beach beside a jeep upon which the rest of the band members fade into the appearance on, arousing the curiosity of the meaning this trailer connotes.

On August 24, BTS is to release the repackage album LOVE YOURSELF ‘結 Answer’ and will begin their world tour.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

