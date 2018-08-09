WATCH: BLACKPINK's LISA Taking Care of Members with Honey-dripping Eyes

BLACKPINK had conquered the world's music charts when they made a comeback with DDU-DU DDU-DU on June 15.

Every little thing she does is so sweet!

After making a successful return, they held fan singing events at various locations including Bundang AK Plaza, Hanam Starfield, and Yeouido IFC Mall in South Korea. While countless videos of these events were uploaded, scenes of Lisa affectionately taking care of other members are drawing attention.

On the fan signing event held at Bundang AK Plaza on June 24, Lisa showed a lovely sight of closing her eyes tight as she leaned on Rosé's shoulder. She also fixed Rosé's hair after fans took photos.

After they finished saying goodbye, she called Jisoo to ask her to fix her hair.

While Jisoo was adjusting her hair, Lisa endearingly looked into Jisoo's eyes.

On another signing event held on July 8 at Yeouido IFC Mall, Lisa and other members' chemistry stood out.

As if Lisa found something stuck on Jennie's face, she called her.

And touched Jennie's face with extra care and removed it.

Moreover, she asked a staff for a mirror herself and handed it over to Jennie.

After the signing and lucky draw events were all over, they headed down for a photo session, and Jisoo hugged Lisa from the back and showed off her love.

Lisa also responded to Jisoo's affection by taking the final pictures with her, making hearts and kissing poses.

Check from below, the adorable videos of Lisa!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

