1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: BLACKPINK's LISA Taking Care of Members with Honey-dripping Eyes

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BLACKPINK had conquered the world's music charts when they made a comeback with DDU-DU DDU-DU on June 15.

Every little thing she does is so sweet!

After making a successful return, they held fan singing events at various locations including Bundang AK Plaza, Hanam Starfield, and Yeouido IFC Mall in South Korea. While countless videos of these events were uploaded, scenes of Lisa affectionately taking care of other members are drawing attention.

On the fan signing event held at Bundang AK Plaza on June 24, Lisa showed a lovely sight of closing her eyes tight as she leaned on Rosé's shoulder. She also fixed Rosé's hair after fans took photos.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

After they finished saying goodbye, she called Jisoo to ask her to fix her hair.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

While Jisoo was adjusting her hair, Lisa endearingly looked into Jisoo's eyes.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

On another signing event held on July 8 at Yeouido IFC Mall, Lisa and other members' chemistry stood out.

As if Lisa found something stuck on Jennie's face, she called her.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

And touched Jennie's face with extra care and removed it.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Moreover, she asked a staff for a mirror herself and handed it over to Jennie.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

After the signing and lucky draw events were all over, they headed down for a photo session, and Jisoo hugged Lisa from the back and showed off her love.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Lisa also responded to Jisoo's affection by taking the final pictures with her, making hearts and kissing poses.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Check from below, the adorable videos of Lisa!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT