1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Idols Turn into 'Prince·Princess' Visuals with This Free Application

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

In Korea, celebrities who have unrealistically beautiful visuals are described as 'Man-jjit-nam' or 'Man-jjit-nyeo', which means 'a guy/girl who walked right out of an animation'. These nicknames are honorable modifiers, which are only granted to stars with completely flawless appearances.

They are transformed into animations characters!

But recently, an application called 'Meitu' is trending for its function of making celebrities look like a character from animations! It is also because of this app that animated characters based on BLACKPINK members are spreading on Instagram. 'Meitu', which is on the upper ranks of app stores, make normal photos look like animations or illustrations.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The adorable faces of BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé and Lisa turned even cuter with the help of this app. In particular, it's surprising how lively their facial expressions look, even when they are transformed into illustrations.

Transformations of male idols are even more amazing.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Bobby, the unique rapper of iKON, turned into a beautiful flower boy. In case of BTS' Jungkook, the elegant aura was added on top of his already gorgeous visual.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT