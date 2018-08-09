Idols Turn into 'Prince·Princess' Visuals with This Free Application

In Korea, celebrities who have unrealistically beautiful visuals are described as 'Man-jjit-nam' or 'Man-jjit-nyeo', which means 'a guy/girl who walked right out of an animation'. These nicknames are honorable modifiers, which are only granted to stars with completely flawless appearances.

They are transformed into animations characters!

But recently, an application called 'Meitu' is trending for its function of making celebrities look like a character from animations! It is also because of this app that animated characters based on BLACKPINK members are spreading on Instagram. 'Meitu', which is on the upper ranks of app stores, make normal photos look like animations or illustrations.

The adorable faces of BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé and Lisa turned even cuter with the help of this app. In particular, it's surprising how lively their facial expressions look, even when they are transformed into illustrations.

Transformations of male idols are even more amazing.

Bobby, the unique rapper of iKON, turned into a beautiful flower boy. In case of BTS' Jungkook, the elegant aura was added on top of his already gorgeous visual.

