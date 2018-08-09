“0_0 Are They My Fans?” The Way XIUMIN Finds His Fans

In the past, EXO’s XIUMIN participated ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships’.

XIUMIN's adorable way of distinguishing his fans

Because so many idols participate in the competition, the studio is always full of fans. However, XIUMIN has his own way to find his fans among the various fandoms.

First, stares at the people

“Are they my fans?” Tilt~

When he is not sure, he carefully shakes the hand

And the fans who saw XIUMIN shaking his hands, they acclaim to him.

“They are my fans!” XIUMIN shakes his hands and makes a big smile.

In his usual behavior, XIUMIN exposes that he loves and cherishes his fans so much.

During the V-Live, he finds the fan’s comments whenever he gets chance.

Also, he never forgets greeting to thank fans who came to see him since midnight.

He cries out at the top of his voice and says “Thank you!” to his fans.

“As much as EXO-L you guys love us, ‘EXO’, We EXO love EXO-L you guys so much and cherish. I hope you guys also love yourselves. And, in order to bright EXO, you guys should shine so we can always find you”



By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

