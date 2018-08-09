1 읽는 중

“0_0 Are They My Fans?” The Way XIUMIN Finds His Fans

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

In the past, EXO’s XIUMIN participated ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships’.

XIUMIN's adorable way of distinguishing his fans

Because so many idols participate in the competition, the studio is always full of fans. However, XIUMIN has his own way to find his fans among the various fandoms.

First, stares at the people

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

“Are they my fans?” Tilt~

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

When he is not sure, he carefully shakes the hand

And the fans who saw XIUMIN shaking his hands, they acclaim to him.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

“They are my fans!” XIUMIN shakes his hands and makes a big smile.

In his usual behavior, XIUMIN exposes that he loves and cherishes his fans so much.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

During the V-Live, he finds the fan’s comments whenever he gets chance.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Also, he never forgets greeting to thank fans who came to see him since midnight.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

He cries out at the top of his voice and says “Thank you!” to his fans.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

“As much as EXO-L you guys love us, ‘EXO’, We EXO love EXO-L you guys so much and cherish.  I hope you guys also love yourselves. And, in order to bright EXO, you guys should shine so we can always find you”


By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com 

