Happy Birthday To BANGTAN Boys' Daddy, BANG SI HYUK Producer!!

“#HitmanBangDay”

Happy birthday!!!

August 9 is the birthday of Bangtan's daddy, "Hitman" Bang Si Hyuk.

Representative Bang's Twitter was updated this day with a photograph of him together with BigHit affiliated employee including producer Pdogg.

Pdogg celebrated his birthday with a caption "Sihyuk hyung, happy birthday. Please be healthy."

American radio 103.7 KISS FM also sent a congratulatory message "Happy birthday foreseer!! We have high hopes for your next plan♥."

And thanking Bang Producer who produced the present BTS, ARMYs all around the world are celebrating his birthday.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

