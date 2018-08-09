1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How Handsome He Was…A behind Story of “SM Casting” That SEHUN Directly Disclosed

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In the group EXO, a member who takes in charge of handsome and sexy is the youngest member SEHUN.

Handsome SEHUN's unusual casting behind story

Because of SEHUN’s handsome appearance, he got a trainee offer from SM Entertainment when he was young. It is usually called ‘Road Casting’.

SEHUN was cast from the casting manager while he was eating food on the street at the age of 13. The manager, who saw SEHUN at the time said, “Look at him! He is so handsome”.

However, SEHUN’s parents had educated him to run away if a stranger gives you something. Therefore, SEHUN ran away from the manager who gave the naming card and had an unintentional chase with the manager who was following him.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

SEHUN, who did not have much interest in the entertainment industry rejected the casting offer. Since then, SEHUN got interested in the entertainment industry and took auditions for a total of four times. Finally, he became a trainee at the SM Entertainment when he was in the second year of middle school.

For SEHUN who had a lot of shame and embarrassment, dance trainers encouraged him by saying “You are very talented so do your best”. Therefore, SEHUN tried his best for practicing dance, and later, he made debut as a group named EXO in 2012.

Photo from

Photo from

The following is SEHUN's casting related interview comments.

“When I was in the sixth grade of elementary school, I was eating Tteocbbokki and got a road casting from the SM Entertainment, but I rejected. Then later, I took audition and I got into SM, which was a pretty unique case. Since then I started my trainee life"

“When I received a road casting, I wasn’t really interested about becoming a singer. Since then, I got interested and took the auditions only from SM for four times for two years and at last, I was able to get into SM Entertainment when I was in the second year of the middle school. Since I got more training, I got more interests, so I did really hard”

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT