EXO's Member Who Cannot Conceal His Good-Looking Even When He Tightly Wrapped Himself

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

A sharp nose, small head, wide shoulder, perfect body proportion, confident look and dignified appearance, someone maintains his good-looking whenever and wherever.

Who do you expect??

And it's EXO's Sehun!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even when he was spotted at the airport tightly wrapping himself, his handsomeness could not be concealed.

Fans say "His T-zone is too handsome", "I would recognize him even when he passes me by in the street, all covered".

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Actually, Sehun was ranked 9th place in "The 100 Most Handsome Faces 2018" TC Candler has listed. As a Kpop male idol, he was ranked second highest, following BTS' V who was ranked 1st place.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

