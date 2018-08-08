This Shockingly Cute Face of BTS' JUNGKOOK Can Only be Seen When He's Getting Makeup

BTS' 'golden maknae' Jungkook recently earned fans' attention for his absolutely adorable face he makes when he receives makeup.

I envy the makeup artist so much…!

On a Korean online community, a short clip of Jungkook getting makeup was uploaded.

In the video, Jungkook looks like he's very familiar with having his makeup fixed by a makeup artist.

As the makeup artist who's dabbing Jungkook's face with a puff, brings the puff close to his nose, Jungkook expands his philtrum.

At another event, Jungkook was also spotted stretching his philtrum, when the makeup artist's hand approached his face.

This behavior of Jungkook, can be seen, not just as a mere habit, but as his thoughtful consideration for the makeup artists to apply makeup more easily on his face. Plus, it is also extremely cute, making him look exactly like a lovely bunny!

Some of the fans' responses at Jungkook's cuteness include, "I envy the makeup artist so much", "He's so shockingly cute", "I'm dying from his cuteness! Who told you to make your lips like that Jungkook!"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

