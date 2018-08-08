LISA Repeatedly Having an Identity Confusion (Cuteness Attention!)

It has already been 7 years since LISA came to Korea.

LISA loves Korea so much!

Lisa, who was selected through an overseas audition has started a trainee in Korea since 2011.

In the meantime, Lisa was easily accomplishing Korean broadcasts with her fluent Korean proficiency that she has been developed so hard. Since LISA lives and does most of her activities in Korea, sometimes she gets confused about her nationality.

One time, LISA got angry at JISOO because she called LISA a foreigner.

In the ON-STYLE “Charming TV” which was broadcasted in last August, JISOO said, “LISA, you are a foreigner!” and LISA deeply saddened by JISOO and said ”Don’t say that I am a foreigner! That really makes me feel bad”.

Embarrassed JISOO said, “You are a foreigner LISA. You came from abroad” and LISA replied “Oh right. I am a foreigner. I thought I was Korean” and they laughed.

LISA has an episode that was related to the ‘spicy food’.

According to JISOO, while LISA was talking about spicy food, she expressed Korea as ‘our country'.

One day, JISOO said “I think the spicy food that I have in Japan is always not very hot” and LISA said, “Yes. I think our country’s spicy food is a bit different”.

Then JISOO pointed and said “What? What are you talking about Lisa? Your country is Thailand.” And LISA said, “Oh well, I’ve lived in Korea for a long time, so just put me in as a Korean".

LISA expresses, “Our country” for Korea and “My country” for Thailand. Now LISA is a real “Honorable Korean’

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

