1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Were the Best Moments That WANNA ONE Picked and Disclosed at the Fan Meeting?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Swing Entertainment

Photo from Swing Entertainment

Group WANNA ONE celebrated their 1st debut anniversary with fans. They looked back from their debut, to the present, the moments that fans made their way more flourish over the past year.

WANNA ONE gave thoughts about their 1st anniversary

WANNA ONE opened ‘WANNA ONE X LIVE V – WANNA ONE’s LIE BROADCAST LIVE’ through the NAVER V-LIVE on August 7 and talked about their first anniversary with fans. Also, fans adorned ‘I love you WANNA ONE’ on NAVER real-time search and showed their love and supports to WANNA ONE.

Photo from Naver V Live Screenshot

Photo from Naver V Live Screenshot

KANG DANIEL said, “It is so amazing that time already past a year. I appreciate so much to WANNABLE who has walked with us so far”. According to HWANG MIN HYUN, “Thanks to WANNABLE, that I could have so many new experiences. I am very grateful for those things”.

LAI KUAN-LIN who has made his debut in six months since he came to Korea mentioned that while he was spending time as a group WANNA ONE, he could learn a lot of things not only from fans but also members. KIM JAEHWAN said, “I am so happy that I feel like my dance instinct revived. I want to show more grown up my dance instinct later”.

BAE JINYOUNG told, “Even though I am still very young, the people who have seen me for a long time said that my mood has matured a lot. I think I had external changes”. PARK WOOJIN mentioned, “I got more responsibilities for my job and more interests. I am learning how to learn and grow up”.

PARK JIHOON explained, “I tried to find my self’s insufficient part and made efforts to improve the lacking parts by watching the senior singers’ video so the fans like us more”.

Photo from Naver V Live Screenshot

Photo from Naver V Live Screenshot

WANNA ONE also talked about their unforgettable moments along with WANNABLE.

YOON JISUNG picked the moment when their debut song ‘Energetic’ got in the first place as his most memorable moment, and HWANG MINHYUN and KIM JAEHWAN selected their Gocheok SkyDome debut showcase as their most memorable scene. HA SUNGWOON chose the moment when they gathered together in the Mnet ‘Produce 101 season 2’ final broadcast and also recalled the year-end awards ceremony.

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT