What Were the Best Moments That WANNA ONE Picked and Disclosed at the Fan Meeting?

Group WANNA ONE celebrated their 1st debut anniversary with fans. They looked back from their debut, to the present, the moments that fans made their way more flourish over the past year.

WANNA ONE gave thoughts about their 1st anniversary

WANNA ONE opened ‘WANNA ONE X LIVE V – WANNA ONE’s LIE BROADCAST LIVE’ through the NAVER V-LIVE on August 7 and talked about their first anniversary with fans. Also, fans adorned ‘I love you WANNA ONE’ on NAVER real-time search and showed their love and supports to WANNA ONE.

KANG DANIEL said, “It is so amazing that time already past a year. I appreciate so much to WANNABLE who has walked with us so far”. According to HWANG MIN HYUN, “Thanks to WANNABLE, that I could have so many new experiences. I am very grateful for those things”.

LAI KUAN-LIN who has made his debut in six months since he came to Korea mentioned that while he was spending time as a group WANNA ONE, he could learn a lot of things not only from fans but also members. KIM JAEHWAN said, “I am so happy that I feel like my dance instinct revived. I want to show more grown up my dance instinct later”.

BAE JINYOUNG told, “Even though I am still very young, the people who have seen me for a long time said that my mood has matured a lot. I think I had external changes”. PARK WOOJIN mentioned, “I got more responsibilities for my job and more interests. I am learning how to learn and grow up”.

PARK JIHOON explained, “I tried to find my self’s insufficient part and made efforts to improve the lacking parts by watching the senior singers’ video so the fans like us more”.

WANNA ONE also talked about their unforgettable moments along with WANNABLE.

YOON JISUNG picked the moment when their debut song ‘Energetic’ got in the first place as his most memorable moment, and HWANG MINHYUN and KIM JAEHWAN selected their Gocheok SkyDome debut showcase as their most memorable scene. HA SUNGWOON chose the moment when they gathered together in the Mnet ‘Produce 101 season 2’ final broadcast and also recalled the year-end awards ceremony.

