"We Demand E'DAWN's Withdrawal From PENTAGON…" Fans Got Furious at the Aftermath of His Scandal

Not too long ago, HyunA and E'Dawn revealed their loving relationship, saying that they did not wish to fool their fans with a lie. Unfortunately, the reality was different from the ideal.

Unfortunately, the reality differed from the ideal..

Fans demanded E'Dawn's activity suspension, furious at E'Dawn how he deceived the team and members for last 2 years.

Recently, PENTAGON's fan cafe is receiving flooding posts, requesting Cube Entertainment to withdraw E'Dawn from the team. The contents mostly were about "How will alternative PENTAGON members and Universe (name of the fandom) receive compensation for the harm affected by this scandal", and "Fans demanding E'Dawn's suspension of any kinds of activities as a member of the group for an indefinite period."

PENTAGON debuted in October 2016 and actively engaged in single albums, and dramas but had always been overshadowed by many factors. Meanwhile, their track Shine released this April has climbed back on the chart and drew the attention of fans. All things considered, fans believe E'Dawn publically opening his relationship with HyunA was too reckless.

Especially, having the first fan club inauguration ceremony 'UNIVIRTHDAY' on this upcoming August 11, E'Dawn's scandal disappointed fans to a greater degree. On this, Cube Entertainment on August 7 announced E'Dawn's absence at the ceremony considering the internal affairs.

E'Dawn and HyunA also are experiencing a huge aftermath. The two who honorably publicized their relationship reluctantly canceled performances at SBS' Inkigayo, MBC's Music Core and even a fan signing event, practically concluding the promotion of Triple H.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

