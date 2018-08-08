1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

V’s Reaction When He Saw the Result of His Group BTS Got the First Place Was Straightforward.

중앙일보

입력

Photo from MBC &#39;Show! Music Core&#39; screenshot

Photo from MBC &#39;Show! Music Core&#39; screenshot

How was the reaction of the BTS’ V when he realized that his team got in the first place when he was nervous before the first ranking announcement in the music program?

V's cute reaction when he mistakenly detected the first place result made the fans smile.

'On June 2, at the time of BTS were activating with ‘FAKE LOVE’, they were on the MBC ‘Show! Music Core’ stage.

The BTS members who finished the performance came out to the stage together with other singers for the first place announcement. At that time, the top candidates were Bol4, GFriend and other groups including BTS.

At this time, when MC KANG MINA stood beside V with the cue sheet, V accidentally saw the cue sheet that the MC was holding.

Photo from MBC &#39;Show! Music Core&#39; screenshot

Photo from MBC &#39;Show! Music Core&#39; screenshot

The cue sheet had the first place result.

When V had already known the result before the announcement that the BTS was in the first place, his reaction was candid.

V made the surprised expression in a moment and his eyes got bigger. Even though he soon averted his eyes to somewhere else, but he could not hide his lips going up.

For V, the first place news was amazing and his happy cute reaction made the fans smile.

A week after the incident, V once again had a similar situation. It was from the Mnet's ‘M Countdown’ broadcasted on August 7.

At that time, the BTS was on the top for two consecutive weeks after defeating the Bol4.

Photo from Mnet &#39;M Countdown&#39; screenshot

Photo from Mnet &#39;M Countdown&#39; screenshot

However, during the process, V again mistakenly saw the cue sheet which MC was holding.

This time, he coped more naturally. However, his face seemed like ‘I know who is in the first place, but I will pretend not to know.’

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT