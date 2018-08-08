V’s Reaction When He Saw the Result of His Group BTS Got the First Place Was Straightforward.

How was the reaction of the BTS’ V when he realized that his team got in the first place when he was nervous before the first ranking announcement in the music program?

V's cute reaction when he mistakenly detected the first place result made the fans smile.

'On June 2, at the time of BTS were activating with ‘FAKE LOVE’, they were on the MBC ‘Show! Music Core’ stage.

The BTS members who finished the performance came out to the stage together with other singers for the first place announcement. At that time, the top candidates were Bol4, GFriend and other groups including BTS.

At this time, when MC KANG MINA stood beside V with the cue sheet, V accidentally saw the cue sheet that the MC was holding.

The cue sheet had the first place result.

When V had already known the result before the announcement that the BTS was in the first place, his reaction was candid.

V made the surprised expression in a moment and his eyes got bigger. Even though he soon averted his eyes to somewhere else, but he could not hide his lips going up.

For V, the first place news was amazing and his happy cute reaction made the fans smile.

A week after the incident, V once again had a similar situation. It was from the Mnet's ‘M Countdown’ broadcasted on August 7.

At that time, the BTS was on the top for two consecutive weeks after defeating the Bol4.

However, during the process, V again mistakenly saw the cue sheet which MC was holding.

This time, he coped more naturally. However, his face seemed like ‘I know who is in the first place, but I will pretend not to know.’

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim


