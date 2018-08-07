1 읽는 중

사회

Update on BLACKPINK LISA Who Joined the Military From a Variety Program "Real Men 300"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from VLIVE

Lisa became a soldier?

She enlisted in the special forces!

On August 2 through Naver V Live Pentagon channel, Real Men 300's sudden live broadcast has been carried out. Real Men is a South Korean variety show featuring male and female celebrities experiencing the life in the military. It's been said that participants in this season are going to challenge themselves in the ROK army third military academy.

During the live broadcast, Lisa greeted her fans as a bright and cheerful military cadet, not a charismatic BLACKPINK member.

Photo from Instagram

Lisa was an imposing figure, wearing the military uniform with no makeup on. An actress Lee Yubi, who joined the army together with Lisa said: "Lisa externally seemed so fragile but she was way stronger than I expected."

Lisa on July 29 entered the ROK army third military academy located in YeongCheon province together with Kang Ji Hwan, An Hyun Soo, Oh Yoon Ah, Shinji, Hongseok and more. And it's the first episode will be aired in September.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

