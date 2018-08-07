What BTOB's SEO EUNKWANG Shouted Out to His Fans in Tears Ahead of His Military Enlistment

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTOB's Seo Eunkwang shed tears as he soon has to part with his fans for a while.

His eyes became tearful as he was saying this T_T

On August 2, BTOB attended the 2018 Korea Music Festival held at Gocheok SkyDome. In the middle of this event, they spent some time to interact with their fans, reading the letters written by them.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In particular, Eunkwang made fans laugh by acting out the fangirls' voices while reading the letter.

All members of BTOB were deeply touched at their fans' heartfelt letters, and the MC asked them to say a word to the fans.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

At this request, Eunkwang shouted out to the fans, "Oppa will always stay by your side. Let's stay together forever!'"

After a while, Eunkwang's eyes started to tear up, as if he was overwhelmed with emotions.

Fans who saw this are sending words of support, "It must be sad that he can't be with his fans for some time", "Seeing him crying, my heart aches too", "Please return safely from the military. I'll always be supporting you."

Photo from Instagram @btob_silver_light

BTOB's agency Cube Entertainment announced on August 6, that Eunkwang is entering the army on August 21. This makes him the very first member to join the army among BTOB.

It has been told that he's going to serve as an active-duty soldier, and considering his will to enter without creating any fuss, the location and time of his entrance will not be released.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

