1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TAYLOR SWIFT Came to Visit BTS at Their Waiting Area of 2018 BBMAs and Said…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

BTS finally dropped BBMAs 2018 behind the scenes.

Is Swift one of the ARMYs too?

BTS at the stage where the whole world has the attention on, together with far-famed celebrities! BTS rose to the stardom just in 5 years since the group's debut in June 2013, and this is the time ARMYs have long waited for.

In this episode, a world-famous pop singer Taylor Swift has visited BTS' waiting room and took a photograph together.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

On July 31, Youtube channel dropped [EPISODE] BTS (방탄소년단) @Billboard Music Awards 2018. BTS got to meet numbers of celebrities including Taylor Swift who came to visit BTS at their waiting area.

She greeted the group "Congratulations on everything. Are you performing today?"

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

And as if she has watched the Fake Love music video, she conveyed how she reacted "I was like, what am I watching... the coolest thing!", giving the greatest compliment to the group.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Accordingly, RM thanked Swift, and Swift suggested the group to take a picture with her.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Suga seemed stunned with Swift's sudden appearance and her height, saying "Wow she's tall but she even wore a heel " shortly after Swift left the site. And J-Hope also seemed flushed with excitement "This is a big thing. Wow!"

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT