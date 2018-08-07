Even the British Leadership Class Never Forgets to Try This Food in Korea… All Thanks to BTS!

Once it was 'Chimaek(chicken+beer)', but now 'Tteok-bokki' is the newly trending Korean food!

They are even contributing to the spread of Korean food!

It's said that tteok-bokki is gaining huge attention as a new hit product in not only Asia, but also America and Europe. And, this is none other than BTS' influence.

The popularity of tteok-bokki started growing after BTS members were seen eating this food on a YouTube video. In the video, BTS members had tteok-bokki as their meal, while they were in the waiting room, preparing for the performance on 2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon. They deliciously ate up the 3 combos of tteok-bokki, sundae(Korean sausage), and fried food.

"I shouldn't eat too much before stage… But, oh well, I'll still eat," said RM and started to devour the tteok-bokki.

With a touched face, J-Hope ate tteok-bokki very tastily.

Jimin left words of greeting, "On Christmas, you should have tteok-bokki. Merry Christmas!"

Suga was too focused on eating to say anything.

V and Jin, who belatedly joined the meal, began eating as soon as they sat down.

Thanks to BTS' appealing mukbang, tteok-bokki became known, even to the world's leadership class. Choi Jeong Hwa, the executive director of Corea Image Communication Institute(CIC), who has been trying to globalize Korean food, said, "When a mother and daughter in the leadership class of Britain visited Korea recently, they asked to go to a tteok-bokki place as soon as they arrived. After getting to know that it was all thanks to BTS' success, I truly realized the power of Hallyu."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

