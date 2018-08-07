1 읽는 중

Even the British Leadership Class Never Forgets to Try This Food in Korea… All Thanks to BTS!

중앙일보

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Once it was 'Chimaek(chicken+beer)', but now 'Tteok-bokki' is the newly trending Korean food!

They are even contributing to the spread of Korean food!

It's said that tteok-bokki is gaining huge attention as a new hit product in not only Asia, but also America and Europe. And, this is none other than BTS' influence.

The popularity of tteok-bokki started growing after BTS members were seen eating this food on a YouTube video. In the video, BTS members had tteok-bokki as their meal, while they were in the waiting room, preparing for the performance on 2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon. They deliciously ate up the 3 combos of tteok-bokki, sundae(Korean sausage), and fried food.

"I shouldn't eat too much before stage… But, oh well, I'll still eat," said RM and started to devour the tteok-bokki.

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

With a touched face, J-Hope ate tteok-bokki very tastily.

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Jimin left words of greeting, "On Christmas, you should have tteok-bokki. Merry Christmas!"

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Suga was too focused on eating to say anything.

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

V and Jin, who belatedly joined the meal, began eating as soon as they sat down.

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTAN TV Youtube Screenshot

Thanks to BTS' appealing mukbang, tteok-bokki became known, even to the world's leadership class. Choi Jeong Hwa, the executive director of Corea Image Communication Institute(CIC), who has been trying to globalize Korean food, said, "When a mother and daughter in the leadership class of Britain visited Korea recently, they asked to go to a tteok-bokki place as soon as they arrived. After getting to know that it was all thanks to BTS' success, I truly realized the power of Hallyu."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

