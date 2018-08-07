1 읽는 중

The Apartment That BTS' J-HOPE Bought… It's That Place Where Only 'Young & Rich' Guys Reside!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

After five years of hard work, BTS could rise as a global top idol. Naturally, the wealth of each member has also become the matter of interest to the public.

J-Hope, a true 'young, rich & handsome' man!

Among all the members, the 'young, rich, and handsome' J-Hope's house became an issue.

'Trimaje', a luxurious housing complex apartment located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, was where he chose to purchase.

Photo from Trimaje

Photo from Trimaje

This apartment is renowned for its interior built with luxurious materials, and the hotel-style residential services.

Moreover, inside the complex, almost every facility you can think of is included; a full-size indoor driving range, sauna facility, fitness center, business lounge, book cafe, lesson room, and a spa.

Photo from Trimaje

Photo from Trimaje

Above all, the fact that you can look down at the brilliant view of the Han river traversing the city is the best attraction of this apartment.

Not only pop stars, such as Super Junior's Choi Siwon and JYJ's Jaejoong, but also numerous sports stars and public figures in the political and economic world, are also residing here.

The luxurious house has also become a hot issue when it was introduced as the house of Girls' Generation's Sunny on E Channel's program, To You From Me.

Photo from E Channel &#39;To You From Me&#39;

Photo from E Channel &#39;To You From Me&#39;

Photo from E Channel &#39;To You From Me&#39;

Photo from E Channel &#39;To You From Me&#39;

J-Hope purchased this apartment in 2016. The house he bought has 84.81㎡ of exclusive use area, with three rooms and two bathrooms. Its current market price is 1.77 billion won.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

