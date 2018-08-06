Hyun-ah and E'Dawn's 5 Secretly Revealed Love Evidences Before Their Relationship Ackowledgement

The project group Triple H member singer Hyuna(26) and the Pentagon’s E’Dawn(24) were known to be dating for two years, but fans seem to have suspicion and previse Hyuna and E'Dawn's relationship.

Fans already knew about their relationship!!!

The fans were capturing the Hyuna and E'Dawn's behaviors in the broadcast and continuously showing the evidence of Hyuna and E’Dawn’s relationship.

These photos have been on the online community for the last few months, and the public has begun to suspect their affectionate attitudes and doubted their relationship. It seems that the reason Hyuna acknowledged their relationship was because the evidence and fans' speculation were greatly reliable.

Evidence 1. Triple H in the amusement park

The program called Triple H Detective Agency broadcasted in May 2017 featured the episode of Hyuna, E’Dawn, and Hui at the amusement park. The Three of them were sitting on the Viking, but Hyuna and E’Dawn were sitting in the front seats together and Hui was sitting alone in the back seat and this episode raised suspicions.

Evidence 2. Hui singing alone

In July 2018, the SBS popular music program Inkigayo was broadcasted. During the program, Hui sang with his fulfill the whole body while Hyuna and E’Dawn were dancing beside him. Especially, the high pitched part. Also, some parts have seemed like Hui was putting BGM for Hyuna and E’Dawn’s stage.

Evidence 3. E'Dawn said he is virgin and other two members were laughing

During the program Triple H Detective Agency which was broadcasted in April 2017, Triple H got a question “How many girls have you dated?” and E’Dawn answered, “I am virgin”. Then, Hyuna and Hui laughed and Hui also gave suspicious gaze to Hyuna and E’Dawn.

Evidence 4. Hyuna touching E'Dawn's cheek

In the video of Dingo with the triple H’s dine party in July 2018, Hyuna was touching E’Dawn’s cheek and it seemed like that Hui’s face was covered with a lot of meaningful facts and looked like he knows something about Hyuna and E’Dawn’s relationship.

Evidence 5. Hyuna appealing to E'Dawn

In the behind scene of the Triple H ‘RETRO FUTURE’ music video, uploaded by the Cube Entertainment’s YouTube Channel in July 2018, Hyuna was playfully but a bit excessively appealed to E’Dawn. Through this scene, fans got suspicious that there is something going on between the two.

On August 2nd, the TV Report reported, “Hyuna and E’Dawn have been dating for the past few months” but their agent Cube Entertainment immediately denied their relationship. However, the next day, Hyuna admitted their relationship and said, “I really wanted to be honest”. In the following interviews, Hyuna and E’Dawn announced “We’ve been dating for two years” and officially admitted their relationship.

By BongBong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

