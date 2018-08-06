PHOTOS: BTS' JIMIN's Habit Will Give Comfort to Those of You Who Are Obsessed with Cleaning!

Did you know that BTS' Jimin, is not only soft and graceful on the outside, but that he also acts in a totally delicate and meticulous way?

He's way too cuteeee!!!!

Take a look at his precious habit of arranging everything so gently and neatly!

The way Jimin puts down his chopsticks: squarely, symmetrically, neatly!

Puts down a bouquet as if he's treating a baby (And, it has to be placed at the very corner of the stage…!)

Neatly lines up fallen blueberries (it was way too neat, that Namjoon was fooled and ate it up)

Cutely arranges fallen toy figures

Picks up water bottles and places them in a neat line

And when Jimin takes off his shoes...

They're placed in perfect order!

Even when he put down a hot pack, he did it with so much care!

Last but not least, look at how this boy folds his clothes…!!

Seeing Jimin's adorable habit, fans are expressing their overflowing love for him, "Wow, both his face and personality are too cute!", "Jimin has a beautiful face, but his behaviors are far more lovely and cute!", I love every little trivial thing about Jimin!!!"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

