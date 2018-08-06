1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: BTS' JIMIN's Habit Will Give Comfort to Those of You Who Are Obsessed with Cleaning!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Did you know that BTS' Jimin, is not only soft and graceful on the outside, but that he also acts in a totally delicate and meticulous way?

He's way too cuteeee!!!!

Take a look at his precious habit of arranging everything so gently and neatly!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The way Jimin puts down his chopsticks: squarely, symmetrically, neatly!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Puts down a bouquet as if he's treating a baby (And, it has to be placed at the very corner of the stage…!)

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Neatly lines up fallen blueberries (it was way too neat, that Namjoon was fooled and ate it up)

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Cutely arranges fallen toy figures

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Picks up water bottles and places them in a neat line

And when Jimin takes off his shoes...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

They're placed in perfect order!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even when he put down a hot pack, he did it with so much care!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Last but not least, look at how this boy folds his clothes…!!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Seeing Jimin's adorable habit, fans are expressing their overflowing love for him, "Wow, both his face and personality are too cute!", "Jimin has a beautiful face, but his behaviors are far more lovely and cute!", I love every little trivial thing about Jimin!!!"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

