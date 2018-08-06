1 읽는 중

BTS' J-Hope Made Fleeting Appearance in Drake's 'In My Feelings' Music Video

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter and Instagram

Group BTS’s J-Hope made surprise advent in the world-famous American rapper Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ music video.

J-Hope is world-famous!!!

Released on August 2nd, Drake’s latest music video ‘In My Feelings’ latter part contained ‘In My Feelings’ challenge participants and J-Hope’s video was included in it.

Photo from YouTube screenshot

‘In My Feelings’ challenge was started by widely followed Instagram comedian Shiggy's video of himself dancing in the street in accordance with Drake's music. Since that video was uploaded, it spread out quickly and people started to upload like Shiggy did.

In this challenge, DJ Khaled, pop star Ciara, actor Will Smith and other stars joined and Korean celebrities J-Hope, group NCT and YouTube creator Korean Grandma-Makrye Park also participated. Especially, J-Hope’s participation video was a hot issue that the video was played more than 10 million times since it was uploaded on July 23.

Photo from YouTube screenshot

Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ topped for three weeks in the Billboard main single chart hot 100 since the album released on June 29th. Not only J-Hope but also Shaggy, Will Smith, DJ Khaled and many other celebrities have appeared in Drake's music video.

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

