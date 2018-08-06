1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Idol Group Who Betted 14 Million Won All at Once.

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

From 2015 to 2016, BIGBANG made a world tour concert that scale may remain in history.

BIGBANG's Extraordinary Betting

BIGBANG MADE World Tour has been conducted for almost a year in 12 countries around the world and has been highly praised by various media from all around the world. It is evaluated as a performance that acted as the leader of K-POP in the world.

The New York Times commented on BIGBANG’s concert, “They are smooth K-POP criminals” and said, “BIGBANG’s concert is extreme, intense, and overwhelming Korean music festival.” The Guardian gave four out of five stars to the Newark concert and praised the each member’s individual talents individually. The Los Angeles Times also commented, “It was the most creative and prophet of aesthetic behavior in the genre”.

Photo from YouTube screenshot

Photo from YouTube screenshot

During the World Tour, there was one of the most hilarious episodes in BIGBANG's history which was right after the Newark Concert near the New York. Actually, BIGBANG was scheduled to leave for Toronto, Canada right after the concert, but BIGBANG members agreed to spend another day in the New York City.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

However, the problem was that the cost of rooms and meals for another night including staffs’ was almost 14 million won. Therefore, members agreed to decide the member to pay 14 million won with a ladder ride.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The scapegoat that was elected by ladder ride in extreme tension was Daesung. In addition, Daesung was the only member who gave an opinion that he did not want to stay another night in the New York City.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Even though Daesung had an amazing night in New York, he had no choice but to cry in the heart.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

When the fans saw this affair, they were amazed about BIGBANG's decision to pay 14 million won for a simple betting and said “Their Class is different”,”They are the real young and rich”.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT