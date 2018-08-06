Idol Group Who Betted 14 Million Won All at Once.

From 2015 to 2016, BIGBANG made a world tour concert that scale may remain in history.

BIGBANG's Extraordinary Betting

BIGBANG MADE World Tour has been conducted for almost a year in 12 countries around the world and has been highly praised by various media from all around the world. It is evaluated as a performance that acted as the leader of K-POP in the world.

The New York Times commented on BIGBANG’s concert, “They are smooth K-POP criminals” and said, “BIGBANG’s concert is extreme, intense, and overwhelming Korean music festival.” The Guardian gave four out of five stars to the Newark concert and praised the each member’s individual talents individually. The Los Angeles Times also commented, “It was the most creative and prophet of aesthetic behavior in the genre”.

During the World Tour, there was one of the most hilarious episodes in BIGBANG's history which was right after the Newark Concert near the New York. Actually, BIGBANG was scheduled to leave for Toronto, Canada right after the concert, but BIGBANG members agreed to spend another day in the New York City.

However, the problem was that the cost of rooms and meals for another night including staffs’ was almost 14 million won. Therefore, members agreed to decide the member to pay 14 million won with a ladder ride.

The scapegoat that was elected by ladder ride in extreme tension was Daesung. In addition, Daesung was the only member who gave an opinion that he did not want to stay another night in the New York City.

Even though Daesung had an amazing night in New York, he had no choice but to cry in the heart.

When the fans saw this affair, they were amazed about BIGBANG's decision to pay 14 million won for a simple betting and said “Their Class is different”,”They are the real young and rich”.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com