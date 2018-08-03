1 읽는 중

What Is the No. 1 Idol Group You want to Choose as Your School Teacher?

Photo from BTS and Red Velvet&#39;s Facebook

BTS and Red Velvet have proved that they are the “mainstream” stars of teenagers.

What if my favorite idol becomes my school teacher?

The Ten JAM (10JAM) teenage lab, which is operated by Genie Music had a vote targeting for teenagers from June 15th to June 27th. The topic was about “Which male idol group you want to come to school as your teacher?” and “Which female idol group you want to transfer to your class?”. Recently, 10 JAM announce the result of the vote.

The first ranked Boys group that teenagers wished to come to school as a teacher was BTS who got the 37% of the vote. Wanna One(11%) got the second place, BtoB(9%) and EXO(9%) got the third place, finally, Winner(5%) got the fourth place.

The first ranked female idol group that teenagers wanted to transfer to their class was Red Velvet, who got 35% of the vote. The second place was Black Pink(11%), the third place were Mamamoo(8%) and Twice(8%), and the fourth place was GFriend(7%).

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

