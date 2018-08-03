HYUNA Reveals Her Relationship With PENTAGON's E'DAWN Had Been Ongoing For 2 Years

Triple H's HyunA (Kim Hyuna·26) and E'Dawn (Kim Hyo Jong·24) on August 2 revealed that they've been in a relationship for 2 years.

"We want to be honest to our fans supporting us."

Earlier that day, the two who were physically affectionate on and off the stages got swept up in dating rumors. They've initially denied the rumor but decided to disclose their relationship, at last, explaining "We are aware that we'll inevitably be tagged to each other but I did not have the courage to deceive my fans with lies. For that reason, I decided to go public with our relationship to our loving and supportive fans, so that we could continue our pleasant and confident performance on stage."

HyunA who debuted in 2007 never once had a dating rumor or acknowledged to be in a relationship with anyone. And Cube Entertainment, possibly having no idea on the relationship of these two, utterly denied the romance rumor immediately after the scandal went into headlines.

HyunA acquainted herself with E'Dawn since 2015 "E'Dawn was still a trainee back in 2015. We were friends until I was promoting Roll Deep. We worked on a song together and it allowed our relationship to develop as a couple. We've met since May 2016, and it was very cautious."

She added "We've talked a lot on music and produced songs. E'Dawn wasn't named in the credit but he took up a big part in my album. About our decision on publicizing the relationship, it was intended for our fans who would support us no matter what. Given that we are always loved by our fans, I wanted to be honest. And to take responsibility on the choice that we've made, we would do our best on stage."

E'Dawn also said "Reality might differ, but I thought we would be happier once our relationship goes public. I've told my team members beforehand, as our relationship might possibly affect them. I feel really sorry toward my fans too, but I'd promise to repay with better music performances."

In 2007, HyunA debuted as a member of Wonder Girls. She eventually became a member of 4minute since 2009 but turned into a solo artist after 4minute's disbandment in 2016. PENTAGON's E'Dawn and Hui debuted in 2016 as the talented song, lyrics writers. They participated in writing lyrics of Never, a mission song in Mnet's Produce 101 Season 2.

A project group Triple H consists of HyunA and PENTAGON members Hui and E’Dawn. The trio is currently promoting Retro Future from their second mini album REtro Futurism.

