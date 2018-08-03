1 읽는 중

Cube Entertainment Announces PENTAGON's HUI & (G)I-DLE's SUJIN Already Broke Up

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Pentagon's Hui and (G)I-DLE's Sujin had been in a romantic relationship, but broke up, stated their agency, Cube Entertainment on July 3.

Photos that caught them dating were widely spread on the Internet

The agency let out this announcement as photos that caught the two having a date was spread online. In these pictures, they are enjoying shopping together. Netizens detected the ones in the images are Hui and Sujin, judging from their clothes and accessories.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The agency conveyed, "We confirmed directly from the two, and they say they already broke up."

Hui is a member of the boy band Pentagon and is currently promoting with his fellow member E'Dawn and singer HyunA as Triple H. The group Sujin is from, (G)I-DLE, debuted this year May and is preparing for a comeback at the moment.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

