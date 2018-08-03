1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK Talks about the Reason Why They're Happy to be BLACKPINK

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK has an image quite different from other K-pop girl groups. Breaking free from the role of adorable and pretty girls, they try hard to fiercely speak up their voices. Just by looking at the fact that they chose two opposing colors, 'black' and 'pink' as their team name, we can easily sense their ambition.

Their group name could have been 'PINKPUNK'…?!

According to an interview done with VOGUE, BLACKPINK even had 'PINKPUNK' among the candidates for the group name. This also shows how much BLACKPINK contemplated hard to deviate from the passive image of women.

This is probably why BLACKPINK is always mentioned as a group with unrivaled color out of all the countless Korean girl groups. BLACKPINK members say that they love this kind of color of themselves, and they are always fluttered to start new challenges and to wait for their fans' responses.

Photo from YG Entertainment

"When we make a comeback, we're more fluttered than worried. We're curious and excited how fans will think about new attempts." (Jisoo)

"After all, I believe it's about expressing who we are. I enjoy the moment when my creativity gets realized." (Rosé)

Conflicts are natural when people with firm ideas and tastes have to mingle. However, BLACKPINK members say every moment they spend with other members is truly delightful. Maybe this is why we never hear any dissonance from them, even though they are living together for seven years now.

"In our trainee days, four of us would go to amusement parks or aquariums on our day off, while we even lacked time to visit our families." (Lisa)

Photo from YG Entertainment

In addition, Jennie talked about the secret to maintaining her outstanding fashion sense, which even granted her the nickname of 'human Chanel, 'human Gucci'. Her answer was also connected to BLACKPINK's identity.

"Since I haven't learned about fashion step by step, I'm trying hard to do it now. I try to watch a lot of movies at the very least. When I see some great costumes from a film, I would not stop at just admiring, but would think about how they could be applied to BLACKPINK. That's my daily life these days." (Jennie)

Harmonizing all the different tastes to create a synergy, and eventually making 'BLACKPINK' into a distinct brand. Members are enthusiastic about this process, and so are their fans. This may precisely be the greatest strength of BLACKPINK.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

