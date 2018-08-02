1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: GIRLS' GENERATION To Release a New Unit Group Within This Year

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Girls' Generation's new unit group is coming out!

The legends are coming baaack!

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

On July 2, SM Entertainment officially stated, "Girls' Generation is preparing a unit project. Further details will be released later."

It is reported that the group have already begun working on a new song, and are aiming to release the project within the second half of this year.

Which members will be included has not been announced yet, but since Girls' Generation is a team with a strong fan base and issue-creating power, explosive responses are predicted.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Plus, as every member has great charm and competence, any combination is expected to show a great synergy. The group's first unit group, Girls' Generation-TTS's success also heightens the anticipation.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Girls' Generation's last promotion took place in August 2017, when they released their sixth full album Holiday Night. Therefore, this unit promotion will be the group's first activity in one year; even though it's not the entire group, but a subgroup.

At the moment, members of Girls' Generations are focusing on individual projects. In October last year, Taeyeon, Yoona, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sunny renewed their contract with SM, but Sooyoung, Tiffany, and Seohyun settled in new agencies.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT