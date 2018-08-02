OFFICIAL: GIRLS' GENERATION To Release a New Unit Group Within This Year

Girls' Generation's new unit group is coming out!

The legends are coming baaack!

On July 2, SM Entertainment officially stated, "Girls' Generation is preparing a unit project. Further details will be released later."

It is reported that the group have already begun working on a new song, and are aiming to release the project within the second half of this year.

Which members will be included has not been announced yet, but since Girls' Generation is a team with a strong fan base and issue-creating power, explosive responses are predicted.

Plus, as every member has great charm and competence, any combination is expected to show a great synergy. The group's first unit group, Girls' Generation-TTS's success also heightens the anticipation.

Girls' Generation's last promotion took place in August 2017, when they released their sixth full album Holiday Night. Therefore, this unit promotion will be the group's first activity in one year; even though it's not the entire group, but a subgroup.

At the moment, members of Girls' Generations are focusing on individual projects. In October last year, Taeyeon, Yoona, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sunny renewed their contract with SM, but Sooyoung, Tiffany, and Seohyun settled in new agencies.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

