사회

Cube Entertainment Gave a Firm Denial To HYUNA And PENTAGON E'DAWN's Romance Rumor

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

HyunA and PENTAGON's E'Dawn, who were physically affectionate on and off the stages got swept up in dating rumors but Cube Entertainment made an utter denial.

Within 15 minutes, the company utterly denied all rumors around these two

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A news report on August 2 said that the two have been dating for several months. It's been reportedly said that E'Dawn and HyunA whose birthday respectively is June 1 and June 6, hosted a birthday party together and celebrated with their acquaintances.

HyunA and E'Dawn are affiliated in the same agency, Cube Entertainment and currently promoting RETRO FUTURE together as a group Triple H.

While fans have consistently captured these two very intimate to each other, netizens cast persistent doubts on their romantic relationship. HyunA recently was under a harsh criticism for displaying excessive physical contact with E'Dawn, and eventually, a dating rumor was brought up.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Cube Entertainment stated its official position on the issue that "HyunA and E'Dawn's romance rumor is groundless." In just about 15 minutes, the company was very determined to clarify that they aren't involved in a romantic relationship.

The romance rumor has been raised irrespective of their age difference and career history, but thanks to the company's quick stance, it was put out shortly.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A project group Triple H consists of HyunA and PENTAGON members Hui and E’Dawn. The trio is currently promoting Retro Future from their second mini album REtro Futurism.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

