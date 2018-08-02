1 읽는 중

사회

ARMYs Get Excited at BTS' Appearance on a Korean Webtoon

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Naver Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Screenshot, Online Community

Recently, a Korean webtoon series received attention from ARMYs, as it featured an idol which clearly seems to have been inspired by BTS.

I'm positive this webtoon's artist is an ARMY!

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot

This idol named 'NBS' appears on the webtoon The Secret of Angel(여신강림), and the seven members' appearances look evidently similar to BTS members.

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

The drawing does not only resemble the facial features and hairstyles of BTS members but also has the same makeup and outfits for them. In particular, the fact that a member that looks like J-Hope does not have his ears pierced shows how closely the artist studied BTS. Among ARMYs, it's a well-known fact that J-Hope did not pierce his ears.

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Photo from Naver Webtoon Screenshot, Online Community

Fans are expressing their joy of encountering BTS from a webtoon and are thanking the artist for taking BTS as an inspiration. Some of the comments include, "Wow daebak. You drew BTS oppas so well!", "I knew at once that NBS is BTS!", "Isn't this just a fan art of BTS? Thank you so much for drawing BTS!"

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

