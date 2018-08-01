1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

HYUNA's Skinship Towards E'DAWN Pointed out as Problematic Once Again

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Hyuna's physical touch towards E'Dawn has gone viral once again.

Do you think her skinships are excessive? Or are they acceptable?

On July 28, Cube Entertainment released behind scenes of Triple H's RETRO FUTURE music video shooting site. Hyuna is currently promoting as Triple H, along with two members of the boy band Pentagon, Hui, and E'Dawn.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The part that became controversial was when Hyuna bounced her belly and chest towards E'Dawn in the process of reacting to E'Dawn's joke. At her aggressive shove, E'Dawn steps back in a bewildered face.

Prior to this, Hyuna had been spotted touching members of Triple H intimately in multiple occasions, including when she linked arms with them on the way to music shows, leaned on Hui's shoulder while interviewing, and stroked E'Dawn's cheeks.

Photo from Melon Screenshot

Photo from Melon Screenshot

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Netizens are showing contrary responses. While some comments argue that Hyuna's actions would have been a huge issue if they were shown from a male, others say they're nothing to make an issue of, as the Triple H's members are very close senior and juniors.

By Gothesun and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT