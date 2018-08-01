HYUNA's Skinship Towards E'DAWN Pointed out as Problematic Once Again

Hyuna's physical touch towards E'Dawn has gone viral once again.

Do you think her skinships are excessive? Or are they acceptable?

On July 28, Cube Entertainment released behind scenes of Triple H's RETRO FUTURE music video shooting site. Hyuna is currently promoting as Triple H, along with two members of the boy band Pentagon, Hui, and E'Dawn.

The part that became controversial was when Hyuna bounced her belly and chest towards E'Dawn in the process of reacting to E'Dawn's joke. At her aggressive shove, E'Dawn steps back in a bewildered face.

Prior to this, Hyuna had been spotted touching members of Triple H intimately in multiple occasions, including when she linked arms with them on the way to music shows, leaned on Hui's shoulder while interviewing, and stroked E'Dawn's cheeks.

Netizens are showing contrary responses. While some comments argue that Hyuna's actions would have been a huge issue if they were shown from a male, others say they're nothing to make an issue of, as the Triple H's members are very close senior and juniors.

By Gothesun and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com