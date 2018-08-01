"Human Sprite" JENNIE Was Successful in Showing Off Her Perfect Body Curves at Sprite Waterbomb Festival

BLACKPINK appeared at the "Sprite Waterbomb Festival" on July 21st as the ambassadors for Sprite.

One of the fan said she's the "perfect package"

With outfits matching Sprite's green color, Jennie appeared with short jeans and an off-the-shoulder top, showing off her curves.

A collaboration of tiny waist, long legs, and fair toned skin, she was the perfect package.

People who've seen photographs of Jennie at the site responded "Her body really is amazing", "Her body line is perfect and her face is pretty too and she has a great personality. I am so jealous, she's the perfect package", "Not only Jennie but all four of them are in great shape. Be ready, they're about to go viral".

Soon after BLACKPINK appeared at the festival, "Jennie Sprite" and "BLACKPINK" became top trending searches in Korea.

