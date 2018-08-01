ARMYs Are Digging Up Hints Indicating BTS' Next Concept Might Be Retro

What kind of concept an idol will come back with, is always the hottest topic among fans. Having BTS' new album release ahead, ARMYs are digging up some clues which they believe, are signaling that BTS' next concept will be 'retro'.

Will BTS really come back with a retro concept?

The first hint was found from Jin and Jungkook's chat during 2017 MAMA backstage. In this video, they are jesting about next year's MAMA, and as Jungkook asks Jin to throw some spoiler, Jin shows an old-school style dance. The two jokingly agrees on performing with a retro theme, saying, "Okay, next year's MAMA will be a retro concept."

Some fans have also suggested theories that BTS might release a vinyl record for their comeback. The clue for this was discovered from BTS' stage at 2018 Lotte Duty Free Family Concert. When the background video of the stage was enlarged, letters such as 'LP' and '33 1/3 rpm' could be spotted, which are words are all related to vinyl records. Moreover, these theorist fans have also recognized that the BTS' Festa calendar image was designed to resemble a vinyl record!

Lastly, the most convincing evidence was provided by member RM. On July 29, RM left a post on BTS' official fan cafe, by the title, "New Song". And at the end of this short post, he added emojis of a blowfish and a whale. In Korean, blowfish is '복어(bok-uh)', and whale is '고래(go-rae)', and so, when the first two characters are combined, it becomes the word '복고' which simply means 'retro' in Korean!

BTS' repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer unveils on August 24. Let's see if BTS really returns with a retro concept, proving all these theories true!

